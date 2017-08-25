This Could Be From Xiaomi Mi Mix 2’s Advertising Campaign

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is expected to be launched in September and as this month draws to a close more and more rumours and leaks continue to emerge. Just yesterday, we saw what was said to be the rear cover of the Mix 2 which really didn’t tell us much other than that the device may still come with a ceramic body. Now, a photo which looks like the front view of the Mi Mix 2 has appeared on Weibo purportedly grabbed from a shoot session which would be used for the Mix 2’s ad campaign.

Philippe Starck had earlier given us an idea of how the Mix 2 would look like when he shared a video of the concept Mi Mix 2 last week. The device featured in this case looks similar to Starck’s concept video in that it seems to utilize a full screen bezel-less display. The device had “Mix 2” written on the waterproof coating on the display and that is just all.

The leakster did reveal that it is the Mix 2 and that it would feature a large screen and ceramic body. The device is also tipped to launch next month. In addition, another picture alleged to be that of the Mix 2 but we can’t really confirm if it is.

