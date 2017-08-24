Sony Xperia XZ1 Images Reveal Pink and Black Variants

Sony’s next flagships are the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. Both devices are scheduled to launch exactly a week from today at a special event in Berlin.

In the last few days there have been lots of leaks regarding the pricing details and specifications of both phones. Less than 24 hours ago, the Xperia XZ1 was listed on Amazon UK, revealing a black and pink variant. Though the images and other info about the device have been taken down, we were able to get our hands on the photos thanks to Roland Quandt.

The images are of both color variants mentioned above and give us a good look at the device before the official launch.

The Xperia XZ1 shares nearly the same design with the Xperia XZ Premium released earlier this year. The easily notable differences are the length of the speaker cut-outs up front; the design of the frame; and the position of the NFC chip. The NFC chip is placed in the middle of the phone on the XZ Premium but sits at the top in the Xperia XZ1. You can see the NFC logo that indicates the position of the chip sits next to the LED flash and laser focus module.

The rest of the design is the same. Power button, volume rocker and a dedicated camera button sit on the right and the SIM tray sits on the left.

READ MORE: Sony Mobile Sees Profits Rise During Q1 FY2017, Ships 3.4 Million Smartphones

The Xperia XZ1 will have a smaller 5.2-inch display with a 1080p resolution. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will sell for £599 (∼$766).

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: