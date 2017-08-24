OPPO R11 Is The Best Selling Android Phone In Taiwan For July 2017

OPPO continues its strides in the International scene with the latest report from Taiwan showing the company has again recorded some success in the Taiwanese market. Market data released by Taiwan Science and Technology Media showed the smartphone sales for the month of July 2017 was topped by the OPPO R11 in the Android segment but Apple had the largest market share.

The statistical data contains the performance of the top 20 models in the Taiwan market and it shows that Apple made a strong showing with the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB re-emerging as the top selling model in the month under review. On the Android scene, the OPPO R11 emerged as the most popular Android phone in the entire country. Oppo also had two models on the list; the OPPO A57 and OPPO A77 which were ranked 7th and 9th respectively.

The most spectacular thing about the R11’s performance in Taiwan is that the device just went up for sale about a month before then and surprisingly the smartphone raked in enough sales to become the second highest selling brand.

Samsung fell from the top spot but still stayed in the top 5 spots with the Galaxy J7 Prime and J2 Prime clinching the third and fourth spots. They Korean giant, however, had the most models on the list with a total of five different models including the Galaxy S8+. This is closely followed by Sony with the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia XZ.

(source)

