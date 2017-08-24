YotaPhone 3 is Official with $360 Pricing & Features Like Dual Screens, SD 625, 4 GB RAM

In the previous week, the rumor mill had revealed the renders and pricing of the YotaPhone 3. It had been showcased at the China-Russia exhibition that was held in Harbin in June, but for some unknown reason the company decided to keep its details under the wraps. The smartphone has now been officially introduced. It has arrived to replace the YotaPhone 2 that had debuted in February 2014.

The YotaPhone 3, also known as YOTA3 in China and Asian markets, is fitted with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display that produces full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The backside of the smartphone is flanked with its USP of a 5.2-inch secondary e-ink display that supports HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. The secondary grayscale screen is an always on display that consumes less power and does not strain the eyes.

The company claims that over 100 specialists from China and Russia have worked for 10 months to develop the YOTA 3. The presence of the Snapdragon 625 chipset under its hood confirms that it is a md-range device. A fingerprint scanner can be seen below the display.

The rear side of the YOTA3 features a 13-megapixel camera and it is coupled with dual-tone LED flash. On the front is the 12-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone is running on YotaOS 3.0 that is a customized edition of the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It also features a USB-C port. A 3,300mAh battery powers the YotaPhone 3.

The YotaPhone 3 will be available in two models. The base model has 4 GB of RAM and a native storage of 64 GB. The other model features 4 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB.

The 64 GB YotaPhone 3 is priced at 2,398 Yuan (~$360) and the 128 edition of the smartphone carries a pricing of 3,098 Yuan (~$465). JD.com will begin the pre-orders of the Yota3 will start from Sept. 5. The actual sales of the smartphone will start from Sept. 18. It will be also made available in the market later on through offline stores.

The smartphone will be also hitting the Russian markets with a pricing of 21,500 RUB (~$365) and 27,900 RUB (~$473) respectively for the 64 GB and 128 YotaPhone 3 models. It is likely to hit the Russian markets by the end of this year. The company expects to sell one million YotaPhone 3 phones in the first year.

