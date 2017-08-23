Sony Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch

Sony is expected to go official with the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact on August 31 during IFA Berlin 2017. Before now, the Xperia XZ1 and its sibling have been making the rounds on leaks and severally on benchmark sites. The prices of the models have now leaked on Twitter courtesy of popular tipster @rquandt.

This is the first time we are seeing a leak concerning the prices of the flagship models whose specifications are already known. The leak reveals the prices both models would sell and from it, we can gather that the Xperia XZ1 will cost £599 which translates to around $770 while the Xperia XZ1 Compact will come in at £499 (~$640).

The leak also contains links to Amazon for both models, although the links are not working just yet.

Sony Xperia XZ1: 599 GBP. XZ1 Compact: 499 GBP

Amazon listings (soon):

XZ1 black https://t.co/d2BxzojIGj

XZ1 pink https://t.co/ewaKrVOzMN pic.twitter.com/8DELqqXKZg — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 23, 2017

The Xperia XZ1 is expected to feature a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p. The device is also coming with a Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS storage. Other listed details include a 13MP selfie shooter and a 19MP camera at the rear while there is also IP65/68 waterproof and dustproof properties. On the other hand, the Xperia XZ1 Compact features an unusual 4.6-inch 720p display on an SD 835 chip and a 2,800mAh battery, among others.

