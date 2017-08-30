blackview bv8000 pro discount

Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Andoer Professional Camera Tripod

andoer camera tripod

Gizmochina along with Andoer Direct Store on AliExpress is conducting a Andoer QZ-278 Professional Camera Tripod as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps:

  1. Visit Andoer Direct Store on AliExpress
  2. Share this giveaway to your Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or other social sites;

Andoer promotion

In the meantime, Andoer offer a huge discount for all tripods on AliExpress from Aug 28th, don’t miss the chance.

Find the best price Andoer Camera Tripod at AliExpress

 

Terms & Conditions:

1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.
2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.
3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.
4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
5. The prize will be shipped in a week when the giveaway end.

Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway.

Once again, good luck.

Gizmochina Giveaway – Win Andoer QZ-278 Camera Tripod

  • Sudhakar Reddy

    Done wish to win one

