BlackBerry to Launch New All-Touch Phone with Durable Body and Larger Battery in October

TCL, the Chinese firm that owns BlackBerry Mobile had held its IFA 2017 press event today. During the press meet, TCL revealed the market response of the BlackBerry KEYone and it also confirmed some of the features of a new smartphone that would be unveiling in October.

According to TCL, it has adopted a sequential release strategy for the BlackBerry KEYone. The smartphone that has been brought to 35 markets is a runaway success and it will be released in 15 more markets by the end of this year. The company claims that 50 percent of the BlackBerry KEYone units have been bought by business for their employees whereas the remaining 50 percent have been by people who use it as a work phone through the (BYOD – Bring Your Own Device program).

The BlackBerry KEYone enabled with DTEK by BlackBerry app provides robust security makes it a reliable device for enterprise use. The Chinese desires to be the number one iOS alternative in the enterprise market.



As far as the new BlackBerry smartphone is concerned, the Global General Manager of TCL, Francois Mahieu is of the view that it will be able to attract iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users to switch to the upcoming BlackBerry smartphone. The name of the smartphone that will be advertised for its durability and longevity is under the wraps. Hence, the smartphone will be coming with a IP67 certified dust and water-resistant chassis and a large-sized battery that will be able to deliver two days of usage by charging it only once.

It will be running on Android Nougat OS that will be fortified with BlackBerry’s security features. The specifications of this smartphone have not been revealed. Reports suggest that it could be an all-touch smartphone like the BlackBerry DTEK 60 from last year.

In June, Evan Blass had claimed that Juno and Krypton are the codenames of the two upcoming BlackBerry smartphones. Speculations indicate that these phones may launch as BlackBerry DTEK series of smartphones.

One of them seems to have cleared Bluetooth SIG certification yesterday. Thee model number of this smartphone is BBD100-1. This smartphone could be new BlackBerry phone that will debut in October. The user agent profile of BBD100-1 has revealed that it features a full HD display, Snapdragon 625 chipset and 4 GB of RAM.

