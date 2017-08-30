Rumour: Lenovo K8 & K8 Plus Will Be Launched in September

Lenovo launched the K8 Note in India earlier this month packing an Helio X23 processor. There are rumors that the Chinese phone maker will also be releasing a couple of phones in the K-series soon. Accord to sources in India, Lenovo will launch the K8 and K8 Plus sometime in mid-September in the country.

The K8 Plus was first spotted in GeekBench along side the K8 Note and at that time, it was revealed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek MT6757CD octa-core SoC which is the Helio P25. There is 3GB of RAM and it also runs Android 7.1.1. It is expected to come in at a slightly lower price segment when compared to the K8 Note. However, there is no news about the specs of the K8 but they may likely be intertwined with some slight differences in hardware and software.

Lenovo seems to be coasting home to success with the K-series in Idia. The K8 Note was quickly sold out after it went on its first sale, perhaps spurred by the solid build and sleek design which the device features. The K8 Note packs a 13MP + 5MP dual camera setup at the rear. Other specs of the K8 Note includes a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Android Nougat OS, 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variants, VoLTE and a 4,000mAh battery.

