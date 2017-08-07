Lenovo K8 Note and Lenovo K8 Plus Visit Geekbench, Both Powered By Mediatek Chips

Just when we thought we wouldn’t be seeing Lenovo-branded smartphones anymore, a Lenovo K series phone was seen on Geekbench. A teaser released on their Facebook showed a partially-revealed figure “8” revealing the phone will launch as the Lenovo K8 Note.

Today, two devices have been spotted on Geekbench with the K8 name. One is the Lenovo K8 Note and the other is the Lenovo K8 Plus. The Geekbench listing shows that both devices are powered by Mediatek processors.

Lenovo K8 Note

The Lenovo K8 Note is powered by the MT6797 a.k.a Helio X20. The deca-core chip is clocked at 1.85GHz and is paired with 4GB of RAM. The benchmark results are not very far off from the first one we saw. The K8 Note scored 1551 points in the single-core test and 4664 points in the multi-core test. The device is shown as running Android 7.1.1.

Lenovo K8 Plus

The Lenovo K8 Plus on the other hand is powered by a MT6757CD octa-core SoC a.k.a Helio P25. There is 3GB of RAM and it also runs Android 7.1.1. It recorded 861 points in the single-core test and 3761 points in the multi-core test.

READ MORE: Lenovo TechWorld 2017: AI and AR Take Center Stage

Lenovo India says the K8 Note will be unveiled on August 9 (Wednesday) but we don’t know if the K8 Plus will also be released along with it. Since Geekbench doesn’t reveal much about a phone, we will have to wait till it is official to find out the rest of the specs.

Report also has it that Lenovo has dropped its Vibe Pure UI and instead will use stock Android. The “new” UI is expected to debut on the K8 Note.

(Sources: 1, 2; via)

