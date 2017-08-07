OnePlus 5 Soft Gold Limited Edition Now Official

OnePlus has taken the wraps off its new smartphone set to launch today. Like the teaser suggested, it is actually a new color variant of the OnePlus 5. Along with the Slate Gray and Midnight Black color variants, the OnePlus 5 is now available in Soft Gold too.

The new OnePlus 5 Soft Gold is the same hue as that of the gold OnePlus 3T from last year, so there is nothing spectacular about it. The back has a matte finish, antenna lines are of a different shade and the front panel is white. It does look good and should feel good when you hold it too.

Specification wise, it is the same as that of the Slate Gray, which means it has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. So if you have been hoping it will arrive with both configurations, sorry to burst your bubble.

The OnePlus 5 Soft Gold will sell for $479, same price as the gray model and it ships immediately. The official video says it is a limited edition, so you may want to hurry if you plan to pick it up as there is no info about the units available.

The OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 835 processor and dual rear cameras. There is no microSD card slot, but you get two SIM card slots. It also has NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a front mounted fingerprint scanner. Battery capacity is 3300mAh with support for OnePlus Dash Charge technology.

