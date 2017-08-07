Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s First Real-Life Images Leaked: Bezel-less Monster!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is pretty much expected to be launched on August 23 at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to hold on that day. Before now, there have been series of leaks surrounding the specs and design of the device, giving us an idea of what to expect. We have now gotten what is likely the first set of real-life photos of the Galaxy Note 8 showing the design of the device from all angles. The images are likely prototypes and they contain a number of blurred parts which masks a number of relevant texts and features but we still get to see the device in its full glory.

The newly leaked photos hit us courtesy of myeverydaytech.com who has since pulled down the original post from its website but not before the images got spotted. The images do not show so many differences in details from the leaked features that we have regularly been inundated with. Among the features which conform with previous leaks is the presence of a bezel-less infinity display just like the Galaxy S8. The device is also shown to feature the same 18: 9 aspect ratio as used on the S8 but here, you have a far bigger device tipped to be around 6.2 inches in size. The photos also show the Always On display which the Galaxy Note 8 will feature just like on the Galaxy S8.

The picture showing the rear view of the Galaxy Note 8 confirms the presence of dual cameras at the rear which is said to be two 12MP sensors with Optical Image Stabilization. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor sitting at the side of the rear camera flash just like on the S8. We also can see the presence of the usual Stylus pen which the Galaxy Note series is known for. The source of the leak claims Note 8’s S Pen will be the same in terms of hardware as the botched Note 7, which means it will offer 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and will also be usable even when the Note 8 is submerged in water. The Note 8 will also be coming with a 3.5mm audio jack. Read Also: Snapdragon 845-Powered Galaxy S9 Appears on Geekbench As Samsung SM-G9650 As far as the specs go, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 835 chip on some models and an Exynos 8895 chip on some others. The device will also feature 6GB RAM version as the standard model and a higher 8GB RAM version which would likely be China exclusive. The price is expected to go as high as 7,000 Yuan (~$1030). (via)

