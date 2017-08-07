A Bunch of LG V30 Live Photos Just Leaked, Thanks to LG Itself

LG is running an advertising campaign for its next flagship, the LG V30. The campaign called “Find Your Frame” is organised in conjunction with hitRECord.org, a production company owned by Hollywood actor, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who worked on a similar campaign for the LG V10 and LG V20 too.

The campaign brings members together and let’s them collaborate on developing media. For Find Your Frame, the aim is to make video recordings of how you achieve that memorable footage. Submit your footage and it may be used for one of the LG V30’s ads.

Turns out some of the footage on the website contains the upcoming LG V30. Popular leaker and blogger, Roland Quandt has provided images from some of the clips and they match the schematic we saw last week.

LG V30 leaked thanks to public HitRecord contest from LG… https://t.co/BRiTw00i92 pic.twitter.com/ORXmSgnC8H — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2017

Aaaaaand a bunch more… thanks for running this contest in public, LG 😉 pic.twitter.com/iCHlefdz7y — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2017

The LG V30 is shown in only one color in all the images, and that is Ice Platinum. The images show the phone from various angles. In one shot we can see the phone’s camera app with the controls extending to where you’d usually find the lower bezel. You can also make out the curved corners of the POLED display.

READ MORE: Report: LG to Become Secondary OLED Supplier for Apple

The interesting details are on the rear. The LG V30 is covered with a glass back which appears to be a fingerprint magnet as the smudges are visible. The dual cameras sit in the middle of the phone and are slightly raised. Flanking the sensors on the right is the LED flash and laser focus module. A few millimeters below sits a fingerprint scanner followed by “V30” written in white and just close to the base is the LG insignia.

The LG V30 is scheduled to launch on August 31. It will then go on sale in its home country on September 15 and in the US on September 28.

(Sources: 1, 2)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: