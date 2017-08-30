Xiaomi Redmi 4A Gets A 3GB+32GB Version, Same Sleek Design & Cheap Price!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A research finding by Strategic analytics recently revealed that the Xiaomi Redmi 4A is the fifth best-selling model for the second quarter of the year with over 5.5 million units sold worldwide between April and June alone. Most of the sales may have come from India where Xiaomi is the second largest OEM after Samsung and where it launched the Redmi 4A in March.

Perhaps, in order to tweak things a little bit to increase sales, Xiaomi has officially announced a 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi 4A in India. The budget smartphone originally comes in 2GB + 16GB memory version only but with this new development, fans can now choose between the 3GB + 32GB version and then the original 2GB + 16GB version. The prices are just 1000 Rupees apart, as the 3GB variant costs 6,999 Rupees (~$109) while the 2GB + 16GB version costs 5,999 Rupees (~$95). It would go on sale tomorrow, August 31, simultaneously on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Tata CliQ.

The rest of the Redmi 4A specs remain the same and as a reminder, the device sports a 5-inch display with HD resolution (1280 x 720p) on top of an all-metal body. The budget device is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.2GHz which is supplemented by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage. At the back, the phone features a 13MP sensor with PDAF and man, the camera is sharp! Even the 5MP shooter at the front will amaze you with its output. It packs a capable 3,120mAh battery under its hood while the interface is provided by the latest MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Other features include dual-SIM slots one micro and nano SIM slot, dual Standby support, 4G LTE, 3G, WiFi, Bluetooth and lots more.

