Snapdragon 670 Said To Be Built On 10nm Process, Featuring Next Gen. Kryo 360 Cores

There are very few smartphones that are currently using Snapdragon 660 processor, like the OPPO R11. But that shouldn’t take away the importance of this chipset, given that it is reportedly cheaper than the Snapdragon 835 but quite powerful and comparable to other high-end chipsets. We will surely see more phones with SD660 in the coming months, but rumors about its successor, the Snapdragon 670 are already out.

The new Snapdragon 670 chip is said to take things to a new level by using an even better 10nm LPP (Low Power Plus) manufacturing process from Samsung. Note that the current gen. SoCs like SD835 use LPE (Low Power Early) which is the predecessor to the LPP process. So, the new 10nm LPP node should improve performance as well as the efficiency of the chipsets.

The processor will have eight Kryo cores, which will be the third generation Kryo 360. These cores will use the new DynamIQ architecture, which is the successor to the ever popular big.LITTLE architecture from ARM. You can read more about the benefits and features of the next generation DynamIQ architecture from here. The chip is said to use two high-power Kryo 360 cores and six low power Kryo cores. Finally, SD670 is also said to use a new 600 series Adreno GPU.

According to this leak, you can expect the Snapdragon 670 to go into mass production in Q1 2018.

