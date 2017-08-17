Top Smartphones On AnTuTu: July 2017 Edition, Snapdragon 835 Dominates

AnTuTu has released a list of its top 10 performing smartphones for the month of July 2017 and as should be expected Snapdragon 835 flagships dominated the list. The list is a compilation of the top 10 models with the highest AnTuTu benchmark score in July.

Out of the ten models which made it into the list, seven of them are flagships using the Snapdragon 835 chip while one comes with the Snapdragon 821 chip, thus ensuring the list is dominated by phones using Qualcomm processor. As should be expected Apple’s A10 chip still has its footprint on the list but the top five spot is occupied by Qualcomm models. The OnePlus 5 sits at the number one spot with a powerful run which saw it averaging 181614 points on AnTuTu while the Nubia Z17 came closely at second with 179081 points. The HTC U11 with a score of 175987 points occupy the third position with the Samsung Galaxy S8+ at the fourth position with a score of 171101 points. The Galaxy S8+ scored about 1000 points more than Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 6 which completes the top 5 positions. The list continues with the iPhone 7 Plus at the sixth spot while the Xperia XZ Premium at the seventh. The Galaxy S8 comes in at a distant seventh position and the last SD 835 model on the list. The last two spots are occupied by the OnePlus 3T with a Snapdragon 821 processor and finally, the iPhone 7 156702.

AnTuTu also listed the top 10 highest performing iOS models and as would be expected, the iPad Pro (10.5) which launched earlier this year with an improved A10X Fusion chipset came top. The iPad Pro (10.5) is followed by the iPhone 7 Plus but with a difference of 56647 AnTuTu points between the two. Th iPad Pro (9.7-inch) with a slightly underclocked A10X chip sits at the third place with the iPhone 7 at the fourth and iPhone 6 Plus at the fifth position. The iPad (5th gen), iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPad Air 2 and iPhone 6 Plus completes the top 10 in that order.





Already, we have seen a couple of Snapdragon 835 models launch this August like the Nokia 8, so we expect the top 10 standing for all models to change slightly this month. However, a major shake up is imminent on both lists under review in September or thereabout when the iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8, Mi Mix 2, Huawei Mate 10 and other flagships, some with new chips are launched.

