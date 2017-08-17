Coolpad Cool M7 Launched: iPhone 7 Plus Looks, SD 625, 4GB RAM & More

Coolpad has launched a new smartphone in China with a design which looks very much like the iPhone 7 Plus. This isn’t the first smartphone we are seeing which looks like the Apple flagship, the OnePlus 5 did, as well as the Oppo R11 but the difference is that this model comes with a single rear camera designed just like the dual cameras on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Specifications

As far as the specs go, the Coolpad Cool M7 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The phablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2.0GHz octa-core processor accompanied by a 4GB RAMwhile there is 64GB of storage onboard which unfortunately is not expandable. On the camera end, the mid-range model features a 12MP rear camera with autofocus and an f1.8 aperture and LED flash while at the front, there is a 13MP fixed focus front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and 79.8-degree wide angle lens. The sample photos for both the front and rear cameras don’t look bad for a mid-ranger. In addition, the smartphone offers 4G/LTE, Hybrid Dual SIM, Wifi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and a USB Type C and gets its juice from a 3,200mAh battery. Despite the large battery, the device comes with a thickness of just 6.9 mm and weighs 152 grams. The Coolpad Cool M7 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Cool UI 8.0 which brings a unique Dock bar to the phone and other cool features.

Design

On the design aspect, the Cool M7 features an all-metal body with a round home button under the display which is just like that of Apple iPhones. The edges are well chamfered and would make for easy grip. At the rear, the camera and flash are located at the top left corner encased in a manner similar to the iPhone 7 Plus’ dual cameras. There is the cool logo at the rear as well and the absence of a fingerprint sensor at the rear means it is embedded with the home button up front.

Coolpad Cool M7 Pricing & Availability

The Cool M7 comes in Black and Blue colours and carries a price tag of 2,699 yuan. The device will go on sale on August 26 by 10 AM on JD.com but it is presently open for reservation for the first sale. No word yet on when the device will be available outside China.

