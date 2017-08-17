Images of iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 Dummy Models Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Apple is set to release its next iPhone in September though there is no exact date yet. There have been endless leaks of the iPhone 8 but we have also seen a few ones of the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

Today we have images of dummy models of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s Plus said to have been provided by a former Foxconn employee, and they have features we have seen in other leaks.

Starting with the iPhone 8, this dummy model has a glossy back. The image is dark so we can’t make out the position of the camera. Though we are pretty sure there is no fingerprint scanner laying anywhere there.

The second image shows the front and we can see the top and bottom bezels are smaller. There is no TouchID as the screen extends way further down. Unlike the other leaks we have seen in recent weeks, this version isn’t as bezel-less as they are.

There is a chance this was an early design and not the final one with the bezel-less design we have been seeing around.

The iPhone 7s Plus on the other hand doesn’t look much different. The dual camera setup with the slight bump is there and there is a LED flash next to it.

Th front is slightly different though. The sensor is a bigger and sits father left and the selfie camera sits on the right of the earpiece. Apart from those changes, everything else is the same.

