Galaxy Note 8 Leaked Brochure Highlights Features Like Infinity Display, Dual Cameras, S Pen & More

Leaked brochure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for the Australian market has surfaced with less than one week remaining for its official launch. The specifications and features of the Galaxy Note 8 have been revealed several times by the rumor mill. The leaked brochure of the phablet contains information that reveals what features are arriving on it.

The frontside of the Galaxy Note 8 brochure has “do bigger things” text which is also present on its official launch invitation. It features a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, a InteExpert S-Pen, a dual rear camera system with 2x optical zoom, robust security through iris scanning, IP68 water and dust resistant chassis and rapid wireless charging.

The Smart Switch will allow users to easily switch from another phone to the all new Galaxy Note 8 conveniently. The pressure-sensitive S Pen stylus is expected to deliver an experience that is similar to writing with a pen. The messages written with S Pen can be shared as a GIF with others. And, messages can be made to remain on the screen while the entire display is turned off through the Screen-off memo. Rumors have revealed compared to S Pen that came with Note 7, there won’t be any new features on the Galaxy Note 8’s S Pen.

The dual rear cameras will allow users to shoot impressive close-up shots as it comes with 2x optical zoom along with optical image stabilization (OIS) for recording stable videos. The rumor mill had claimed the Note 8 would be coming with 3x optical zoom. The Dual Pixel Sensor and the f/1.7 aperture lenses ensure that the Galaxy Note 8 can be used in low-light conditions to snap amazing photos along with super-fast auto-focus.

The leaked brochure of the Galaxy Note 8 states that it would be arriving in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colors in Australia which indicates that the newly leaked Deep Sea Blue variant may not be made available for buying at the launch. There is no information available on the pricing of the Note 8’s brochure.

In a recent press conference, it was revealed that the first markets to get the Galaxy Note 8 in September are the U.S., the U.K., and South Korea. The second batch of markets which may also include Australia are expected to receive the upcoming Samsung phablet in October.

