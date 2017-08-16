Deep Sea Blue Galaxy Note 8 Press Render Revealed

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to arrive in 4 colors. The Midnight Black, Maple Gold and Orchid Grey variants have all made an appearance in previous leaks save for the the new Deep Sea Blue color. We won’t have to wait till launch day to see it as Evan Blass has provided a press render for us to feast our eyes on.

This render doesn’t do the Deep Sea Blue justice as it doesn’t show the rear, though we can see the thin line of blue where the back meets the top and bottom bezel. However, the S-Pen gives us a good look at the new color.

Just like the other color variants, the camera area of the Deep Sea Blue Galaxy Note 8′ will be black as well. So you should be able to create a mental image of the rear of the phone.

READ MORE: Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Images and Features Leaked; May Get Unveiled at IFA 2017

The Galaxy Note 8 launches exactly one week from today. It will have a 6.4-inch Infinity Display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Battery capacity is put at 3300mAh and for the first time, Samsung will equip their smartphone with dual rear cameras. The Note 8 will come with a 12MP + 13MP combination at the back and an 8MP front facing sensor. It is also said to be the most expensive Samsung phone ever made.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: