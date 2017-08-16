Meizu EP52 Wireless Headphone Launching Alongside The M6 Note

Meizu will be launching the M6 Note on August 23 which is just about a week from now and the company has already started releasing teasers for the launch event. One teaser which has been released by Meizu points to the launch of a new wireless/Bluetooth headphone.

The poster specifically mentions the Meizu EP52 Bluetooth headset as the product and it will launch on August 23 at the Beijing Performing Arts Centre, same day and venue for the M6 Note launch. From the name, it is glaring the headset will be the successor to the EP51 Bluetooth headset which was launched last year with the M3 Note.

Read More: Meizu M5 Note Review – Better Than Xiaomi? A Solid Budget Phone!

Meizu has reportedly sold over 1 million units of the Meizu EP51 Bluetooth headset and it is still performing strongly in the market as a result of its spectacular design and cool features. The EP51 has got lots of positive reviews and some of the features it came with include aptX support for CD-like sound quality over Bluetooth. The Meizu EP51 features a built-in microphone while also packs call and volume control buttons. The device is rated to deliver up to 6 hours of continuous music playback while it can fully charge in 2 hours. It supports Bluetooth 4.0 and weighs 15.3 grams. We expect the EP52 to come as an important upgrade over its predecessor in terms of the sound quality and perhaps, the design is expected to be more lovely. Keep a date with Meizu on this one if the M6 Note does sound interesting enough to you.

(via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: