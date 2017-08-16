Nokia 8 Launching today: Here’s All You Need To Know

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Nokia fans having been eagerly waiting for the announcement of its flagship smartphone since the start of this year. The D-day is close at hand as Nokia 8, the first Android flagship smartphone from the HMD Global is scheduled to get announced on Aug. 16 in London. Here is all you need to know about the Nokia 8 flagship.

Nokia 8 Launch Event & Live Stream

Nokia 8 launch event will be held in London on Aug. 16 at 7:30 PM BST. The event will be live streamed on the official site of Nokia. With time conversion, the event will take place at 2:30 PM EDT on Aug. 16 in New York, U.S. The event will be viewable at 2:30 AM CST in Beijing, China and 12:00 AM IST in India. The official Nokia Mobile Twitter account has hinted that YouTubers Jonathan Morrison and MoreAliA may demo the Nokia 8

YouTubers @OMGitsAliA & @tldtoday are taking over London! Tune into their YT channels tomorrow at 7:30pm BST to find out why… #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/yxPpSXgSaK — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) August 15, 2017

Nokia 8 Specifications and Features

The Nokia 8 is expected to arrive in single SIM (model number TA-1004) and dual-SIM (model number TA-1012) variants. It is rumored to feature a 5.3-inch or a 5.7-inch Quad HD display. The Snapdragon 835 chipset will be powering the smartphone and it may be available in 4 GB and 6/8 GB RAM options. Speculations have it that it could be the first non-Google smartphone to come preinstalled with Android 8.0. Its native storage is speculated as 64 GB. The fingerprint scanner of the smartphone is expected to be present under the capacitive Home button.

The USP of the Nokia 8 will be that will be coming with Carl ZEISS branded 13-megapixel dual rear cameras that is expected to include a monochrome sensor and a RGB sensor. The front may feature an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. A 3,000mAh battery is rumored to power the Nokia 8.

Nokia 8 Pricing and Color Variants

The Nokia 8 has appeared in blue, silver and copper gold colors in leaked renders and images in the recent past. It is not known whether all of these color options will be available at the launch of Nokia 8. Speculations have it that it would be priced at 589 euros (~$689) in Europe.

Even though the rumor mill has spilled out plenty of information on the upcoming Nokia flagship, the accurate specs and features can be known only after its official launch. Stay tuned with GizmoChina to get all the information on the Nokia 8. Speculations have it that the entry-level Nokia 2 may also get unveiled alongside it.

