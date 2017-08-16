ASUS ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Renders Leaked

ASUS will be announcing a couple of smartphones on Aug. 17. The Taiwanese company is expected to get unveil smartphones like ASUS ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4V. Well-known leakster, Evan Blass has revealed renders of some of these smartphones

The above image is of the ASUS ZenFone 4. Popular leakster Roland Quandt had claimed that the smartphone would be available in colors like black and white. However, the above image shows that there will be another light blue color variant of the ZenFone 4.

The ZenFone 4 is expected to come in Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660 chipset models. A 5.5-inch full HD display is rumored to be present on both the models along with dual camera system that includes a 12-megpaixel sensor and 8-megapixel sensor. Both the chipset variants of the ZenFone 4 will be coming with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. A 3,300mAh battery is speculated to power the smartphone. It is rumored to cost 499 euros (~$584). The other image is of the already release ZenFone 4 Max.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro will be selfie-centric smartphones. The ZenFone 4 Selfie is expected to come with 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, 16-megapixel rear camera, 3000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel + a 5-megapixel dual front camera system. As the image shows, it is expected to be available in colors red, pink and black. It is expected to cost 299 euros (~$350)

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD screen, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of inbuilt storage, 16-megapixel rear camera, 3000mAh battery and a 20-mgapixel + 8-megapixel dual camera system. The above image shows that it would be coming in multiple colors like black, light blue, gold, pink and white. It is expected to sell at 399 euros (~$467). The rumor mill has also spilled plenty of information of the ZenFone 4 Pro. It is expected to arrive with a pricing of 550 euros (~$650).

(source)

