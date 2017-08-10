ASUS Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro Details and Images Leak, Brings Dual Front Cameras

The ASUS Zenfone Selfie was released in 2015 and came with a 13MP front facing camera. Two years later, it will be getting a successor and doubling the number of front cameras. Thanks to leaker, Roland Quandt we now have the specification details and a bunch of high quality images of the Zenfone 4 Selfie.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie will be available in two variants: there will be a standard edition and a high end version with the Pro Suffix.

Zenfone 4 Selfie

The Zenfone 4 Selfie will come with a 5.5-inch IPS screen with a 1280 x 720 resolution. It will be powered by the quad-core Snapdragon 430 mobile platform clocked at 1.4GHz. Just like Xiaomi’s Redmi 4X Prime, the Zenfone 4 Selfie will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The device will use capacitive buttons with a fingerprint scanner embedded beneath the home button. Power button and volume rocker are on the right and the SIM and microSD card tray sits on the left.

The standard variant gets the dual front camera treatment. One of the cameras is a 20MP sensor and the other is an 8MP sensor. No details have been provided about how they will work, though we presume the smaller sensor will capture depth of field information.

The front cameras are positioned at each end and also have a dedicated LED flash. The rear camera on the device is a 16MP sensor and maintains the square design of the Zenfone 3.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie will have two SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot like the Zenfone 4 Max. The Zenfone 4 Selfie weighs 144 grams and is 7.85 mm thick with the non-removable 3000mAh battery.

Price for the Zenfone 4 Selfie is €299.99 (~$352).

Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro looks a bit like the standard variant but packs a lot more features. The display is 5.5-inches too but is AMOLED and has a FHD resolution.

The front cameras, a 24MP sensor and a 5MP secondary camera are positioned on the right while the LED flash is on the left. At the bottom of the display are capacitive buttons, with the home button doubling as a fingerprint scanner. The rear camera is also 16MP but it may be a different sensor from that of the standard variant.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It is powered by the old but manufacturers’ favorite Snapdragon 625 mobile platform.

The rest of the specs are same as that of the standard variant. However it weighs less at 145g and less thick at 7mm. The ASUS Zenfone 4 Pro will sell for €399 (~$468).

Below are images of the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro in Red and Gold.

