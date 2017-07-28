ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro Appears in Qualcomm’s Official Shot of 1Gbps LTE Testing and in Couple of Leaked Images

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In the previous week, ASUS had released official teasers for ZenFone 4. Speculations have it that ZenFone 4 and other phones from the ZenFone 4 series will debut on Aug. 17. An Italian website, DDay.it, has revealed some leaked photos of the ZenFone 4 Pro placed in a protective case. Also, well-known leakster Roland Quandt has tweeted that the ZenFone 4 Pro was officially shown during a press event in Italy.

According to Quandt, Qualcomm and ASUS collaborated on the demonstration of 1 Gigabit LTE at the Italian press event. One of the other leaked images shown below shows that even Ericsson is also working with ASUS and Qualcomm. He revealed that the phone seen next to the laptop in the image is the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro. It appears that the Snapdragon 835 chipset of the ZenFone 4 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon LTE X16 modem that is capable of delivering 1 Gbps LTE connectivity with carrier aggregation.

The real-life images of the ZenFone 4 Pro suggest that it would be coming with dual rear cameras that will carry support for 2x optical zoom. The Italian website has claimed that it has a 21-megapixel dual camera module. There is no confirmation on whether it features a pair of 21-megapixel sensors or if one of the camera lenses is of 21-megapixel sensor. Since it is rumored to be a flagship phone, the Italian publication has added that the Snapdragon 835 chipset will be powering the ZenFone 4 Pro.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro is expected to come with a 5.7-inch AMOLED display that will produce Quad HD resolution. Below the display is a Home button that seems to be integrated with a fingerprint sensor.

Read More: Samsung OWY and ASUS High-End Smartphone Gets Bluetooth 5 Certification

The Snapdragon 835 chipset will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. It will be coming with a native storage of 64 GB of storage. It will be preloaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The model number of this ASUS phone is ASUS_Z01GS adds DDay. The previously spotted model number of ASUS_Z01GD could be its other variant. Speculations suggest that it will be releasing in September. The ZenFone 4V is the other phone that is expected to launch on Sept. 21. ASUS has already debuted ZenFone 4 Max and on Aug. 17, the Taiwanese company is speculated to introduce other ZenFone 4 phones like ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, and ZenFone 4 Selfie.

(source 1,2,3)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: