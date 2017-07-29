Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus Pricing Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Pricing details for the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus have been revealed by tech blogger Roland Quandt. He also revealed the pricing for the 32GB variant of the Moto X4 yesterday. Comparing all three prices, it will be a tough decision (or not) for buyers if they turn out to be true.

Motorola Moto G5S will be ~300 Euro.

Motorola Moto G5S Plus will be ~330 Euro.

Again, prices from eastern EU. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 28, 2017

According to him, the Moto G5S will be priced around €300 and the Moto G5S Plus will be around €330. Add €20 more and you should be able to purchase the Moto X4.

While the Moto X4 is a brand new device, the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are just slight upgrades to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus released this year.

Moto X4 Moto G5S Moto G5S Plus 5.2-inch 1080p Display 5.0-inch 1080p Display 5.5-inch 1080p Display Snapdragon 630 Snapdragon 430 Snapdragon 625 Dual 8MP + 12MP Rear Cameras 13MP Rear Cameras Dual 13MP Rear Cameras 16MP Front Facing Camera 5MP Front Facing Camera 8MP Front Facing Camera 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM/3GB RAM + 32GB ROM 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM/ 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM 3000mAh Battery *2800mAh Battery *3000mAh IP68 Rating Water Repellent Nano-Coating Water Repellent Nano-Coating €350 for 32GB variant €300 €330

READ MORE: Moto Z2 Force Now Official: Familiar Design, Dual Cameras, New Moto Mod

The table above is a comparison of the three phones according to the info gathered over time. The biggest additions coming to the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are metal bodies in addition to dual cameras for the latter.

The Moto X4 on the other hand brings a metal body, dual cameras, IP68 waterproof rating and a newer processor.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: