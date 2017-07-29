Grab The Leagoo KIICAA Power For Just $59.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Dual cameras, 4000mAh, fingerprint scanner and Android Nougat are features found on phones over $200. What if I told you you can get the above mentioned features in a phone that sells for roughly a third of that price? Yes, you can, and that phone is the Leagoo KIICAA Power.

The Leagoo KIICAA Power is currently available for $59.99 down from its original $69.99 price. That’s $10 off which you can use to purchase a microSD card since it comes with just 16GB of storage.

The Leagoo KIICAA Power has a 5-inch HD display. There is 2GB of RAM on board and a Mediatek MT6580A quad-core processor. At the back sits an 8MP sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor with a large f/2.2 aperture. Leagoo says you can take images with the bokeh effect using the cameras. The front facing camera has a 5.0MP sensor with 77.9° viewing angle.

A 4050mAh high-density battery means you can watch videos and play games for hours. There is also a rear-mounted ceramic fingerprint scanner that unlocks in 0.3s and has a 360°recognition angle.

The Leagoo KIICAA Power runs Leagoo OS 3.0 Lite based on Android 7.0 out of the box. It doesn’t have LTE though but you get an audio jack, FM Radio, and dual SIM slots.

If you are interested in picking up this phone, you should head to the link below. The promo runs for a limited time, so we suggest you hurry. The phone is available in black and gold and comes with a free silicone case.

