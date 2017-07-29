Samsung Begins Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Registration In Australia

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a little less than a month away. Although availability is said to still be in September and October, the pre-registration page is already up in Australia.

Australia isn’t even among the first set of countries to get the Galaxy Note 8, so its surprising to see that pre-registration is live there. There is nothing much to the page, just basic information (name, email, mobile number), carrier details, and also Instagram account if you have one.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be Samsung’s first globally available dual camera smartphone. It will have the same infinity display as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ but slightly larger than the latter. Samsung has said the Note 8 will offer more advanced multimedia features but failed to mention what these features are.

The Galaxy Note 8 will launch on August 23 at an event in New York. It will then be available in a few countries like the US and South Korea first in September before the rest of the world in October.

