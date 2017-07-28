Essential Loses Three Executives Soon After Essential Phone’s Launch; Is That Causing Essential Phone’s Delay?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Essential Phone was introduced with various attractive features at the end of May. However, there is something wrong in the company as three executives have left Andy Rubin’s company, Essential Products in just one month. The shipments of the Essential Phone was promised to begin at the end of June, but it has been delayed. Could the recent resigning of top employees of the company be the reason behind the delay of the Essential Phone’s release?

As mentioned above, the employees that left the company do not belong to mid-management but they are high ranking executives that Rubin had handpicked to build a powerful team for his company. Brian Wallace who served as the Vice-President of Marketing for the company left the company at the beginning of this month. He has now joined well-known musician will.i.am’s startup iam+ as the Chief Marketing Officer.

The next one to leave the company was Andy Fouche who was working as the Head of Communications. Today, the head of UX, Liron Damir made his exit from the company. He played a vital role in the designing of the webOS and Pebble and now that he has joined Google, he will be pioneering the Google Home division and use his expertise in designing the future smart products from Google.

There is no confirmation on whether the exit of these top executives could be the reason behind the delay of the Essential Phone. The exit of these employees have been reported by numerous media sites, there is no official statement from the company on why they left the company.

Rubin confirmed in the previous week that the company will be begin the shipments of the Essential Phone in the coming weeks. Well again, the statement does not include an exact release date. Hence, it is not known how may weeks it will take for the Essential Phone to arrive in the market. Since the phone has already received certifications from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Wi-Fi Alliance, it seems that the Essential Phone’s release is close at hand.

Essential Products have confirmed that it is working on a device named Home. It will be a hub for connected appliances that can be controlled with voice. It will feature a touchscreen and a digital assistant. There is no information available on the release of Essential Products’ Home.

