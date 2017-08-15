ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro Appears on GFXBench with Snapdragon 835, 6 GB RAM

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ASUS has a global launch event coming on up on Aug. 17. The Taiwanese company is heavily pegged to unveil the delayed ASUS ZenFone 4 series smartphones. Rumors have revealed that the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro is the flagship smartphone from the company for this year. The smartphone has now showed up on GFXBench to reveal some of its key hardware specs.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 is expected to arrive in Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660 chipset models. However, its flagship variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and this fact is proved by the listing of Adreno 540 graphics for the ZenFone 4 Pro (Z01G ZS551KL) on GFXBench. The Adreno 540 graphics belongs to the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

According to the GFXBench listing, the smartphone will be coming with a 5.5-inch display that offers a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The listing mentions 5.6 GB of RAM and 52 GB of internal storage. This indicates that the SD 835 SoC of the ZenFone 4 Pro will be supported by 6 GB of RAM and its native storage will be of 64 GB. It may come with an expandable storage feature.

Read More: The ASUS Zenfone 4 Max Gets A 5.2-inch Version With Snapdragon 425

The GFXBench listing of ZenFone 4 Pro states that it features a 12-megapixel rear camera. However, leaked images and rumors have revealed that the flagship phone from ASUS would be featuring a pair of 12-megapixel rear cameras that will be capable of shooting 4K UHD resolution videos. It also supports 2x optical zoom. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Also, the smartphone is preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Previous reports have revealed that the ZenFone 4 Pro will be able to support 1 Gbps LTE connectivity with carrier aggregation thanks to the Snapdragon LTE X16 modem. It is expected to be powered by a 3,600mAh battery despite featuring a slim chassis of 7.6mm. It is speculated to sell with a pricing of 550 euros (~$650).

ASUS is expected to hold a launch event on Aug. 19 in Philippines and on Aug. 17 there would be a global unveil event for the ASUS ZenFone 4 Series. The ZenFone 4 Max that belongs to this series has already been unveiled by the Taiwanese firm. However, it has a handful of smartphones waiting to be unveiled later this week such as ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4V.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: