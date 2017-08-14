Leak Reveals ASUS Zenfone 4 Pro Packs A 3600mAh Battery

The launch of the rest of the Zenfone 4 series is almost upon us. Last week, details of the Zenfone 4 Selfie & Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, another Zenfone 4 Max and the mid-range Zenfone 4 leaked, thanks to Roland Quandt. Yesterday, he also tweeted the specs of the US model of the Zenfone 4 Pro.

The Zenfone 4 Pro (ZS551KL) is the flagship of the lot. According to him, the phone will come with a 5.5-inch 1080p display. The Snapdragon 835 clocked at 2.45GHz will power the device. RAM will be 6GB and it will be paired with 64GB of storage. Expect it to have an expandable storage slot too.

ASUS will pre-load it with Android 7.1 out of the box and also include a non-removable 3600mAh battery. The battery capacity is the largest on a Snapdragon 835 powered device till date and we hope ZenUI is well optimized to take advantage of it.

Other features include Bluetooth 4.2 (a future update may push it to 5.0), NFC, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The phone’s thickness is also revealed to be 7.6mm. So not only does it pack a bigger battery than most of its peers, it also keeps it in a thin body.

Sadly, he couldn’t get his hands on the camera configuration though we know it will sport dual lenses. If you remember, it appeared at a Qualcomm event in Italy where it was the test device for their gigabit LTE connection.

