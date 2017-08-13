Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Gets Price Cut On Third-Party Resellers’ Sites

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was released a few months ago as a successor to the large-screen Mi Max. Although the upgrades aren’t much, the Mi Max 2 manages to improve upon or keep some of our favorite features from its predecessor.

The Mi Max 2 comes in two variants. One has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the other has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Their respective official prices are ¥1699 (~$255) and ¥1999 (~$300), but can get it for less on resellers’ sites.

The 64GB version is priced at ¥1588 (~$238) and the 128GB version is ¥1799 (~$270) on JD.com. The store also has enough stock, so if you are planning to get the Mi Max 2, now is the best time.

The Mi Max 2 is a 6.4-inch device with a full HD display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset and has a 5300mAh battery. The rear camera is a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor, the same as that of the Mi 6. The front camera is a 5MP sensor. The phone also has stereo speakers and support for Quick Charge 3.0.

