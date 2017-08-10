The ASUS Zenfone 4 Max Gets A 5.2-inch Version With Snapdragon 425

If you are familiar with the Zenfone series you should be used to the multiple variants for each model. I remember the Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 2 which I owned, had multiple variants. Some of the differences were actually just limited to the chip and clockspeed. I think it’ll be interesting to find out who makes more variants between Xiaomi and ASUS.

The Zenfone 4 Max (ZC554KL) was the first of the Zenfone 4 series to be announced. It comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 430 processor and a whooping 5000mAh battery.

A new leak has revealed that won’t be the only device with the Zenfone 4 Max name. Another one with model number ZC520KL will be released soon and it packs entirely different specs.

The display has been cut down to 5.2-inches with a 720p resolution. The processor has been replaced with the Snapdragon 425 and RAM and ROM are now 3GB and 32GB respectively. Instead of 13MP dual cameras, this Zenfone 4 Max has one 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary one. It also swaps out the 5000mAh battery for a 4100mAh one which isn’t bad for a 5.2-inch 720p phone.

The Zenfone 4 Max ZC520KL will sell for €229 (~$270)and will be available in black, gold and pink.

(Source)

