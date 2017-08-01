ASUS ZenFone 4 Smartphones to Debut on August 19

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The ASUS ZenFone 4 series were teased on the official Facebook page by the company. Now, the Taiwanese firm has confirmed that these news phones will be unveiled on Aug. 19. However, the ZenFone 4 series were initially rumored to debut in May.

ASUS has already launched the ZenFone 4 Max and the other phones from the ZenFone 4 series include ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4V. There is no confirmation on which smartphones will be unveiled on Aug. 19. However, at least some of the aforementioned smartphones will be unveiled on that day. The unveil event will be held at SMX Convention Center in Pasay, Philippines.

The next-gen ASUS Zenfone 4 trio might look like this. pic.twitter.com/FXc2sfjOxb — krispitech (@krispitech) July 27, 2017

A leakster had recently revealed renders of the three ZenFone 4 series smartphones. The first phone in the above image seems to belong on ZenFone 4 Max. The other three smartphones could be ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro and ZenFone Selfie.

The ZenFone 4 Pro is rumored to be a flagship phone that has recently appeared in leaked images. It is expected to come with 5.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a QHD resolution of 1,440 x 2,560 pixels. It is driven by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. It will be coming with a 21-megapixel dual rear camera. It is expected to come with a native storage of 64 GB. Well-known leakster Roland Quandt has recently revealed that Qualcomm and ASUS have together collaborated on testing 1 Gigabit LTE connectivity.

The GFXBench listing of ZenFone 4 Selfie has a 5.5-inch full HD display. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 625 or 626 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. Its native storage will be of 32 GB. Its rear camera will be of 12-megapixel whereas the front will be housing a 16-megapixel shooter. The ZenFone 4 is rumored to be available in two CPU editions like Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660. Both the models are expected to feature dual rear cameras.

The ZenFone 4V is another rumored phone from the ZenFone 4 series. It is expected to be a Verizon exclusive variant and it has also received FCC certification in the recent past. It appears that the Taiwanese company will be also releasing it in Europe as it will be holding an unveil event on Sept. 21. It may come with same specs as the ZenFone 4.

