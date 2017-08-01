Xiaomi Mi 5X Sales Commenced Today In China

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi Mi 5X was officially announced last week in China, along with the MIUI 9 and Mi AI speaker. But before then, it had been revealed that the new machine would go on sale on August 1 and pre-order was already being accepted. The Mi 5X indeed went up on its first sale (flash sale) at 10:00 today. The second flash sale will hold today as well by 14:00 and that isn’t expected to last long before all units are sold out. The Mi 5X is available in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colours and all three colours were made available for the flash sale. However, the Gold colour variant is already listed as sold out, meaning only the Black and Rose Gold colours is available for purchase. The device comes with a price tag of 1,499 Yuan ($220) which some argue is on the high side for a Snapdragon 625-powered device.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X features a 5.5-inch 1080p display and has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage onboard. Perhaps, the main highlight of the device is the dual cameras it packs at the rear which is said to be the same configuration with the flagship Mi 6, that is a 12MP main sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto lens. The official camera samples show the camera will be nearly as sharp as the Mi 6. The device also comes as the first Xiaomi device to run MIUI 9 ut-of-the-box and keeping the lights on is a 3,080mAh battery.

