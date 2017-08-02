Xiaomi Sold Almost 300,000 Mi 5X Units Yesterday

The Xiaomi Mi 5X went on sale yesterday and according to Lin Bin, the company’s co-founder, nearly 300,000 units were sold.

In his speech he thanked the phone’s brand ambassador, Wu Yifan; and added that the rose-gold version recorded the highest number of units sold. The next sale is scheduled for August 5 at exactly 10:00 AM.

The Mi 5X is a mid-range smartphone and the third smartphone from Xiaomi with dual rear cameras. It uses the same camera sensors as the Mi 6 but until we get a hands-on review, we can’t tell if it offers the same level of performance.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Lands $1 Billion Loan Deal To Help It Expand Outside China

The rest of the specs include a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB ROM. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 under the hood and packs a 3080mAh battery. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back. The Mi 5X is the first smartphone to run MIUI 9, the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom ROM.

The Mi 5X is priced at ¥1499 ($223) and comes in black, gold, and rose gold.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: