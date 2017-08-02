OnePlus Teases New Color Variant for The OnePlus 5

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The OnePlus 5 may be getting a new color variant soon judging from a new teaser poster released on its Weibo page.

The image shows the black and gray OnePlus 5 variants as well as a third transparent one. There is also a text that reads “Who is coming?” at the top.

The best bet is that the new color variant is mint gold. If you remember we saw it appear on TENAA shortly after the release of the phone. Though we wish OnePlus releases it in either red or blue too.

There is no other info with respect to a release date or configuration but it surely won’t be far off. When it launches, the price should probably be the same as the other two.

READ MORE: Midnight Black OnePlus 5 Now Back In Stock On Official Website

The OnePlus 5 packs a 5.5-inch display, 6GB/8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 835. It has dual rear cameras, 64GB or 128GB of storage and a 3300mAh battery. Price starts t $479 for the 6GB model and $539 for the 8GB model.

(Source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: