Midnight Black OnePlus 5 Now Back In Stock On Official Website

The Midnight Black OnePlus 5 was out of stock about 3 weeks ago. Although OnePlus didn’t flat out say it was out of stock, instead it wrote that it would ship within 4 weeks unlike the Slate Gray base model that shipped immediately.

Right now, the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is now available and ships right away. There is even a banner at the top of the page that informs you it is now back in stock. Price is still $539.

According to OnePlus, their new flagship is their fastest selling device. Which makes it understandable as to why they ran out of stock so early. It is also their most expensive phone till date.

The OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB/8GB of RAM. Storage is not expandable, so you are limited to 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage.

The highlight of the OnePlus 5 are the dual cameras that graces its back. One is a 16MP Sony IMX398 wide angle sensor and the other is a 20MP Sony IMX 350 telephoto lens. There is also a 16MP Sony IMX371 up front for selfies and video calling.

Battery capacity is 3300mAh and there is Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

