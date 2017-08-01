Meizu PRO 7, PRO 7 Plus Could Launch In Europe Soon

After months of leaks, the Meizu PRO 7 and Meizu PRO 7 Plus flagship smartphones were introduced in the previous month. It seems that the Meizu flagships will be available for purchase in the European countries very soon.

Fresh information suggests that the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus could be debuting first in France and Spain. The official Twitter accounts of Meizu France and Spain have already started teasing the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus. The teasers suggest that France and Spain are going to receive the 2017 Meizu flagship phones soon. The European markets are expected to receive the PRO 7 duo at a higher pricing.

Le #Pro7Plus dispose aussi de la technologie AMOLED et avec le #Pro7 ils sont déjà tous les deux bien grands #ÇaGranditVite #LesDeuxFrères pic.twitter.com/oHHkyYtyIi — MEIZU France (@MeizuFr) July 27, 2017

Read More: Here’s What the Meizu Pro 7 Rear LCD Will Work

Most of the flagship phones that have released this year are driven with Snapdragon 835 chipset. However, the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus are powered by the most powerful MediaTek chipset, the Helio X30. The Chinese company is brave enough to add a unique feature of a secondary display below its dual rear cameras. It may appear weird, but it certainly makes it different from other flagships.

Meizu PRO 7 duo will be first available for buying in China from Aug. 5. The Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus registrations had reached 10,000 mark within 24 hours of launch. In China, the PRO 7 featuring 4 GB of RAM + 64 GB of storage with Helio P25 is available for around $430 and the advanced model driven with Helio X30 that features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced around $500. The Meizu PRO 7 can be bought in colors such as black, red and gold.

The Meizu PRO 7 Plus variant that has 6 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64 GB is priced at $530. Its advanced model that has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is available for $604. Both the models are powered by Helio X30. It comes in color choices such as grey, silver, gold and black. Apart from China, France and Spain, the other countries that are confirmed to get the Meizu PRO 7 and Meizu PRO 7 Plus include Brunel, Cambodia, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, and Vietnam. These phones are unlikely to release in the U.S. and the U.K.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: