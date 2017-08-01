blackview bv8000 pro discount

Get Amazing Xiaomi Mi IV Hybrid In-Ear Earphones for $11.99!

We all know that the Xiaomi produces all sorts of gadgets and the earphones the company makes are definitely one of the best for the price. The Hybrid IV earphones that are one of the best for the price and right now you can get them for $11.99 from lightinthebox.com.20161213_111044

As far as the design goes, the Hybrid IV earphones are made almost entirely of metal and they just scream premium. Also, there are controls like volume up/down, play/pause and the microphone for a hands-free calling.

20161213_111121

Most of the cable is made of tangle free material and at the end of it, you can find a 3.5mm headset connector.

p1050255

As far as the sound quality, I’m pretty sure you will be blown away by it. To be honest, I’ve tested at least 5 different $25 earphones made by Sony, Phillips, JVC and so on and I can say that the Xiaomi Hybrid IVise miles ahead. The sound is crisper, it has a lot more rich tones and depth in it. Also, I’m impressed with the amount of bass and the volume output they can produce.

p1050274

The Hybrid IV earphones that are one of the best for the price and right now you can get them for $12.99 from lightinthebox.com.

  • kitkatball

    The deal and the review don’t speak about the same earphone…

  • dh33r4j

    Misleading

  • Fahim Foysal

    Please double check the information you post. These are different earbuds. The one on this page is the 5th gen xiaomi earbuds. The one in the deal in the 4th gen one

  • Mosh

    I have these earphones, it has alot of high level noise……too much twitter noise,….not as good on any device…you need special devices to unlock its potential.

