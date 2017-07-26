Meizu Pro 7 And Meizu Pro 7 Plus Now Official: Dual Cameras, Dual Displays & Fast Charge

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Today has been an exciting one so far. Xiaomi unveiled its new phone, the Mi 5X; the latest version of its custom OS, MIUI 9; and its smart speaker, the Mi AI Speaker. A few hours later, it is Meizu’s turn and they have launched their latest flagship phones, the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus.

The biggest feature of the new phones are the secondary displays. Measuring 1.9-inches on both phones and positioned on the rear, it’s a whole new take on dual display technology.

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus Design

Meizu has partnered with American design company, Frog Design, and they are calling the result of their partnership an Omni-Dimensional Design. Unlike other manufacturers that have adopted glass as their material of choice, Meizu has settled for metal with a brush finish at the back.

Meizu has never been one to shy away from bright colors and the Pro 7 is an example. It comes in bright red alongside the usual black and gold.

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus Cameras

This is Meizu’s first dual camera phone and just like Motorola did with the Moto Z2 Force announced yesterday, the Pro 7 (and 7 Plus) have adopted the monochrome + RGB configuration. The sensors are 12MP Sony IMX386 with an f/2.0 aperture size. The result of this configuration is better night shots.

Up front sits a 16MP sensor for selfies though you can also use the rear cameras for selfies since there is a display at the back. Just swipe down and you enter the camera mode.

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro7 Plus Specs

The Pro 7 has a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display while the Pro 7 Plus is 5.7-inches. The secondary display is Super AMOLED too. Powering the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus is Mediatek’s Helio X2 and Helio X30 processors.

There are two models of the Pro 7: one has 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage and is powered by the Helio P25, while the other has 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage and a Helio X30 SoC.

The Pro 7 Plus gets 6GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and both versions are powered by the Helio X30.

Meizu says the Pro 7 is good for gaming and you do not have to worry about overheating. Tests show that the temperature stays at 34.6°C when playing Asphalt 8 and 40.4°C while playing NBA 2K17.

The differences don’t end there. The smaller Pro 7 has a 3000mAh battery with mCharge 3.0 and the Pro7 Plus gets a 3500mAh battery with mCharge 4.0. mCharge 4.0 charges your phone at 5V 5A (25W), taking it from 0 to 67% in just 30 minutes. It seems we might have a new fast charging champion.

There is a dedicated audio chip in each phone to make sure that your audio is crystal clear. Both phones run Flyme 6 based on Android 7.0 out of the box.

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus Pricing and Availability

The Pro 7 will be available in black, red, and gold and will cost ¥2880 (∼$426) for the base variant and ¥3380 (∼$500) for the 128GB/Helio X30 version.

The Pro 7 Plus ditches the red for grey and silver in addition to gold and black. The base variant will sell for ¥3580 (∼$530) and the 128GB model will cost ¥4080 (∼$604). Sales kicks off an August 5 at 10:oo AM.

