Xiaomi has officially launched the Mi 5X with a top notch design, decent specs line up and as an icing on the cake, the device comes with a pocket-friendly price tag. The Xiaomi Mi 5X was launched along with MIUI 9 at the event today.

Design & Specification – Xiaomi Mi 5X

The Xiaomi Mi 5X has a dual camera setup at the rear which is similar in configuration to that of the Mi 6. The camera is exactly the same as the Mi 6, a 12MP main sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto lens. We really can’t say if the camera will be as powerful as that of the Mi 6 as the Mi 5X comes with a slower Snapdragon 625 instead of SD835 on the Mi 6. But the camera also features a similar 2X lossless zoom and a Portrait mode which were all available in the Mi 6. Thus, we can safely say Xiaomi installed same camera sensors as the Xiaomi Mi 6 on this cheap model.

The device features a metal unibody with well-chamfered edges and fused antenna band design at the top and bottom edges. As far as other specifications go, the Xiaomi Mi 5X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor backed by 4GB of RAM while there is 64GB of storage onboard. The mid-range device sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080pixels. There is an average 3,080mAh battery crammed inside with 5V/2A fast charging. The Mi 5X runs on Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 9 which was launched in the same event, making it the first Xiaomi model to run MIUI 9 out of the box. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Mi 5X.

Pricing & Availability

Talking about the price, the Mi 5X will be sold for just 1,499 Yuan (~$220) and buyers will have the option of choosing from a Black, Gold and Rose Pink color variants. The device will go on sale in China in the coming weeks and with the price tag and design, this will be one hot-selling product.

Xiaomi seems to be trying hard in grabbing sales right off OPPO and Vivo in the mid-range segment with this new model but it has to make enough stocks available. Don’t expect this to roll out outside China soon but if it does, India will likely be its first port of call. As regards to when that will happen, we can’t say.

