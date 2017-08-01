Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Midnight Black Render Appears to Reveal its Stunning Beauty

A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Midnight Black color variant has been leaked by well-known leakster, Evan Blass. Since the image has been leaked by a reliable leakster who has been accurately revealing leaked information of unannounced smartphones since several years, it seems that he has managed to reveal a legitimate render of the upcoming Samsung flagship.

In the previous week, another reliable leakster named Roland Quandt had revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 would be coming in three color choices such as Black, Orchid Grey and a new color edition of Deep Blue. it seems that the Black edition of the Galaxy Note 8 will be officially called Midnight Black. The render revealed by Blass does not reveal the backside of the Galaxy Note 8 Midnight Black.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

As it can be seen that the Galaxy Note 8 would be arriving with a huge screen. It is likely that the Samsung will be adding the infinity Display screen that offers an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Rumors have revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 would be arriving with a 6.3-inch display that would be supporting a resolution of 2,160 x 4,428 pixels.

The display of the Galaxy Note 8 will be curved at its right and left edges that will be flanked with very slim bezels. The top bezel is expected to house an earpiece, an iris scanner and some other sensors that are available on the Galaxy S8+.

A few weeks ago, Blass had revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be officially mentioned as Galaxy Note8 by the company in all the promotional materials and the box package of the phablet. A couple of variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have passed FCC certification.

The Snapdragon 835 edition of the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be exclusively available in the U.S. whereas its Exynos 8895 edition is expected to be available in its international edition. Its dual rear cameras will include a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It will come preloaded with Android 7.0 Nougat. It is expected to come with an improved S-Pen and a safe and efficient battery of 3,300mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be launching on Aug. 23. It is expected to hit markets like South Korea, the U.S. and the U.K by early September. It will be arriving in other markets from October.

