Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Images and Features Leaked; May Get Unveiled at IFA 2017

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro has recently been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. and the fitness tracker with model number SM-365 has also appeared on the official Samsung site in the past weekend. Now fresh images of the Gear Fit 2 Pro have appeared along with its features.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 has a model number of SM-R360 and this new SM-R365 Gear Fit 2 Pro seems to be its upgraded version. The new Gear Fit 2 Pro appears a lot like the Gear Fit 2. Like the predecessor, the Gear Fit 2 Pro is running on Tizen OS. It will be compatible with iOS and Android O smartphones.

It features a curved display like the predecessor model. The curved display of the original Gear Fit 2 has some thick bezels at its top and bottom. However, the Gear Fit 2 Pro’s curved screen seems to cover the entire front glass. The appearance of the Gear Fit 2 Pro is not very different from its predecessor.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro will come with 5 ATM water resistance that will make it usable under the water for tracking swimming related activities. The predecessor model came with IP68 rating that did not allow users to submerge it under water for longer duration. It will be coming with inbuilt GPS and a watch-like clasp.

The FCC listing of the wearable fitness tracker had revealed that it would be coming with v4.2 LE Bluetooth and single band Wi-Fi b/g/n. The Speed On app can be used for syncing on Gear Fit 2 Pro.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro will also allow users to listen to offline music through Spotify. Customers who purchase the Gear Fit 2 Pro will get one-year subscription of Under Armour’s premium digital services. The pricing of the Gear Fit 2 Pro is under the wraps.

Samsung is also rumored to be working on a smartwatch fitness tracker hybrid device called Gear Sport. Speculations have it that the Gear Fit 2 Pro and Gear Sport will be unveiled at the upcoming IFA 2017 event that will run between Sept. 1 to 6 in Berlin, Germany. It is likely to be available for buying sometime in the next month. There is no confirmation on whether the Gear Fit 2 Pro will replace the Gear Fit 2 or sell alongside it.

