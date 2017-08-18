New Nokia Flagship in Works; Could it be the Nokia 9 Ultimate Flagship?

On Aug. 16, Nokia announced the Nokia 8 Android flagship smartphone. Soon after its debut, representatives of HMD Global have hinted that the company may soon unleash a new smartphone that would be featuring a larger screen than Nokia 8. Since the Finnish brand is already selling the Nokia 6 that features a 5.5-inch screen, it is speculated that Nokia would be soon releasing a flagship phone with a larger display. Speculations are rife that it may debut as Nokia 9.

Few months ago, when the rumorsphere was speculating on the moniker of the Nokia flagship, various tech sites reported that it would be called Nokia 9. However, newer leaks had revealed that it would be debuting as Nokia 8. The Nokia 8 comes with a 5.3-inch QHD+ display which is smaller compared to other Snapdragon 835 chipset driven phablets that come with 5.5-inch or larger displays such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, HTC U11, Motorola Moto Z2 Force, OnePlus 5 and the upcoming phablets like Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and iPhone 8.



After the launch of Nokia 8, the Global Marketing Manager with HMD Global, Neil Broadley said that the company does intend to rival with market giants such as Samsung or Apple. Rather, the company would be concentrating on delivering what will be best for its users. The upcoming Nokia flagship that is pegged to come with a larger display will be made to meet the requirements of all users. However, there is no confirmation on whether this device will be releasing in this year or early 2018.

Read More: Nokia 8’s Camera Prowess Explained

A report from July had stated that Nokia 8 would be the affordable flagship from the company to rival with the likes of OnePlus 5 and Xiaomi Mi 6. The report also stated that there would be another ultimate flagship from Nokia that may probably launch as Nokia 9. It may arrive with Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options, 128 GB of storage, IP68 certified chassis and an iris scanner. There is no confirmation on whether it would be featuring an edge-to-edge display, but its design is expected to be quite different from that of Nokia 8.

The above shown alleged schematic of the Nokia 9 suggests that it would be arriving with a full-screen display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Nokia 9 is likely to come with a 5.5-inch or a 5.7-inch QHD display. It may arrive with an expensive pricing of 749 euros in Europe and may sell for $699 in the U.S.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: