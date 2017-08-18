Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Design Revealed By Mi MIX Designer Phillippe Starck

Last year, Xiaomi had collaborated with a French designer named Phillippe Starck for designing the Xiaomi Mi MIX concept phone. In June, Starck had visited Xiaomi to discuss on the next generation Mi MIX. This confirmed that Starck would be designing the Mi MIX 2. The French designer has shared a new video of a bezel-less smartphone on its Facebook profile. At the bottom-right corner of the video is the text that reads Mi MIX 2 conceptual product design. Hence, the video is probably showcasing the stunning design of the Mi MIX 2.

As it can be seen in the video, the bezel-less display appears to be curved on the left and right sides. Moreover, it has a super-slim bezel at the top and a slightly thicker bottom bezel. The rumor mill has revealed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 would be delivering a screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent.



The bottom bezel of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 in the concept design continues to feature the selfie camera. Rumors have it that the piezoelectric ceramic speaker that vibrated the entire phone would be replaced with a new an earpiece that consumes less space and power and delivers better sound quality. It may feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The bottom side of the smartphone seems to feature a pair of external speakers with a USB-C port placed in between.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX is speculated to be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 3,400mAh battery. It is expected to arrive with a 6-inch screen from Japan Display. It is speculated to feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 rear camera whereas its front may feature an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The rumor mill has also revealed that the Mi MIX 2 would be coming in two models. The base model is expected to come with a pricing of 3,999 (~$600) and it is speculated to feature 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The higher configuration would be coming with a price tag of 4,999 Yuan (~$750) and it is expected to feature 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is tipped to arrive in a new color of Bright Silver.

Apple is known for holding an iPhone launch event in the month of September. The popularity of iPhones is such that even major smartphone manufacturers avoid launching their flagship phones in the same month. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 will be debuting before the end of this month. In September, Apple is expected to unleash the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 8. Rumors have it that Xiaomi may unveil the Mi MIX 2 flagship on Sept. 12 to take on the upcoming IPhone 8.

