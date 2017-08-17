Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Confirmed to Launch on August 21

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A was recently spotted at China’s TENAA certification agency. Rumors surrounding the Redmi Note 5A had claimed that the budget phablet would be debuting on Aug. 21. An official launch invitation shared by none other than Lin Bin, the co-founder and president of Xiaomi confirms that the Redmi Note 5A is going to be official on Aug. 21 at 7:30 PM local time. It seems that the Note 5A will be unleashed through a live webcast event.

The Redmi Note 5A is rumored to arrive in two models. According to the TENAA listing of the smartphone, it features a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by Snapdragon 425 chipset. It features 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. It is expected to feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing camera of 5-megapixel. It is rumored to come with a 3,000mAh battery. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner. It appears to be a larger version of the Redmi 4A.

It is also expected to be available in another model featuring Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. This model may feature a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. This model may come with a pricing of 1,199 Yuan (~$299) and the lower-specced Note 5A is expected to be priced at 999 Yuan (~$149). TENAA listing has revealed that the Redmi Note 5A would be available in multiple colors like black, gray, gold, silver, white, pink and red.

Read More: Xiaomi Chiron Listed On Beijing Subway Database, Is Mi Mix 2 Really Coming Soon?

An official image shared on Weibo shows the handset with a fingerprint reader and in multiple colors like gold, pink and silver. Xiaomi founder and chairman Lei Jun has described it is a high quality cost-effective smartphone that will come in vibrant colors. He has also revealed that the handset does not feature a metal body. It indicates that it may come with a polycarbonate chassis with a metallic finish.

It seems that there is a version of the smartphone that comes with a fingerprint reader. Rumors have also claimed that the highest configuration model may feature 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. There is a possibility that it could be powered by Snapdragon 630 chipset. This model may feature a 5.5-inch full HD display. There is a possibility that this smartphone may debut as Redmi Note 5. These specs seem confusing. More information on the Redmi Note 5A is expected to surface as the official launch date draws near.

(source 1,2)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: