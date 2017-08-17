LG V30’s Final Design Showcased in a New Render

The LG V30 is debuting at the end of this month. However, the South Korean company has revealed plenty of information on its upcoming flagship phablet before its official launch. Earlier today, Evan Blass who is known for his consistent record on leaking information on upcoming smartphones, has shared a new render of the LG V30.

The image contains a silver edition of the LG V30 showing of the glory of its FullVision display. As it can be seen in the image, the 6-inch OLED display has minimal bezels on its sides and its upper and lower bezels are quite thin compared to other flagship phones.

It is expected to carry support for 1,440 x 2,880 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The front side appears to be a bit curved. It may not be coming with a curved display, but the front glass that is placed over it appears to be curved. Unlike predecessor phones like LG V10 and LG V20, there is no secondary ticker screen on the LG V30. The feature has been removed. A Floating Bar and Always On Display features will serve its purpose on the LG V30. Also, there are no physical or capacitive buttons on the frontside of the LG phablet.

LG V30 [tipping for good service is always appreciated: https://t.co/NwZ9Q1RB0N] pic.twitter.com/NxAuLgrpE5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

The rear side of the Galaxy Note 8 has the fingerprint scanner slotted between the rear dual rear cameras and LED flash. On the Galaxy S8, the camera is placed between the LED flash and fingerprint scanner. Users and reviewers have criticized the rear design of Galaxy S8 as there is high possibility of smudging the camera while unlocking the phone or making payment through Samsung Pay. The Galaxy Note 8 users may also end facing similar issue.

However, LG V30 users will not have to worry about it because the fingerprint scanner is placed well below the dual rear cameras and its LED flash. Moreover, the South Korean company has promised to provide amazing photography experience with LG V30 as it will be the first ever smartphone camera to come with a f/1.6 aperture lens.

The handset seems to be sporting a metallic design. The volume controller seems to be placed on the right side of it. The left side of the phone seems to feature a Power key. There is no way to confirm through this match whether the LG V30 has a 3.5mm audio jack or not.

