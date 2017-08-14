LG V30’s Floating Bar that Will Replace Secondary Display Appears in Official Images

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Android 7.0 Nougat OS available on the LG G6 is overlaid with UX 6.0. Today, LG has confirmed through a press release that the upcoming LG V30 flagship phablet will be coming with UX 6.0+ Android skin. It will bring plenty of personalization options on the LG V30 including a Floating Bar feature as a replacement of secondary ticker screen.

One of the major attractions of the LG V10 and LG V20 smartphones are their secondary ticker screens that display notifications, frequently used apps and things of that nature. The LG V30 will be the first OLED FullVision display totting smartphone from the company. Since LG will be using a 6-inch OLED screen on the LG V30, it won’t be featuring a secondary ticker screen. The South Korean company has confirmed that the UX 6.0+ will be bringing a semi-transparent Floating Bar that will give easy access to frequently accessed features.

The above image indicates that it will sit in the form of a semi-transparent arrow at the side of the screen. When tapped, the Floating Bar would appear on the screen and tapping on the arrow again would make it disappear.

The Always on Display (AOD) feature will not allow show a clock but also it can be customized to show other things such as Quick Tools, Music Player and even a desired photo. The LG V30 will be also equipped with Face Recognition feature that can be used to unlock it by using the frontal camera. The South Korean company further states that users are not required to Press the power button first, unlike on other smartphones.

The Voice Recognition powered with Qualcomm Aqstic voice UI technology can recognize the voice of the user to unlock the phone without the need of pressing a button or swiping on the display. The LG V30’s Haptic feedback can also be personalized with different vibration combinations that can be matched with the ringtone of the smartphone.

in the past week, LG had confirmed on the various multimedia features that would be coming on the LG V30. The upcoming LG flagship will be arriving with a largest aperture camera sensor that will work with another camera lens of the dual camera setup to deliver DSLR-like photography experience.

Graphy feature that will be available in the Manual mode of the camera app on LG V30 will let users to users to choose from a portfolio of professional shots and apply them on the photos taken through the LG V30. It will also come with a GIF creator and moving making tool called Creative Movie.

