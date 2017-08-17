First Camera Sample From the Meizu Note6 (M6 Note) is Here

It has been a while we heard from Li Nan, the once very vocal VP of Meizu who has reportedly recently mounted the saddle of the newly created Charm Blue division. What best way to hear from Li Nan once again than sharing some details of the upcoming Meizu M6 Note. Li Nan has shared the M6 Note’s first camera sample and yes, the device is coming with a dual camera setup.

Don’t get confused by the “Shot On Note6” watermark on the sample photo. The Meizu M6 Note is also known as the Charm Blue Note 6 but what we can grab from the watermark is that the M6 Note will indeed feature a dual camera setup at the rear. Even though we still don’t know the configuration of the cameras, the sample photo points at a powerful setup capable of capturing crisp clear shots. Nothing to suggest it is going to be an RGB + monochrome combination but a Wide angle + telephoto setup looks likely. The camera sample also points at a fast focusing shutter, perhaps with PDAF.

Read More: Meizu M6 Note May Surprise with a Snapdragon Chipset

As a reminder, the Meizu M6 Note will come with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD display and will be powered by MediaTek’s latest mid-range Helio P25 (MT6757T) chip with the Mali-T880 GPU firing up the graphics. The processor will be backed by 3GB of RAM on some models while others will have 4GB of RAM coupled with either be a 32GB and 64GB storage variant respectively.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: