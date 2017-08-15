Meizu M6 Note May Surprise with a Snapdragon Chipset

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu had announced the M5 Note in December 2016 and the Chinese firm is now prepping up to launch its successor. Meizu has confirmed that it will be holding an unveil event on Aug. 23. The official poster revealed by the company suggests that the upcoming Meizu M6 Note will be coming with dual rear cameras. The company has released a few statements that shows that Meizu M6 Note will surprise the audience with its processor.

Here are some Meizu’s statement on the processor of Meizu M6 Note:

“The Meizu M6 Note will feature a processor that may surprise people, and will offer a vast improvement in performance and efficiency compared to the previous generation.” “The Meizu M6 Note will debut some very exciting changes for our M-series. One will be in the camera department, whereas the other is related to the processor.”

Most of the Meizu smartphones are either powered by MediaTek or Samsung Exynos chipsets. However, it seems that Meizu may use a Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile chipset for the M6 Note. The MediaTek Helio P10 powers the M5 Note and a leaked image that had appeared in the previous week had suggested that the Helio P25 may power the M6 Note.

However, Meizu’s statement suggests that we may see a Snapdragon driven M6 Note this year. There is a possibility that the Meizu M6 Note may come in MediaTek and Snapdragon editions. The inclusion of the Snapdragon chipset indicates that the Meizu M6 Note may release in the U.S.

As far as the photography prowess of the M6 Note is concerned, a leaked photo has revealed that it will be coming with dual rear cameras and a quad LED flash. However, the quad LED flash system seems to be different from the one present on Meizu E2. The exact camera configuration

It is speculated to house a 4,000mAh battery like the Meizu M5 Note. Rumors have revealed that the Meizu M6 Note would be coming with a 5.5-inch full HD display. It is expected to arrive in two variants such as 3 GB of RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM + 64 GB of storage. It is expected to come with a front-facing fingerprint reader. Speculations indicate that it may arrive with a price tag of 1,599 Yuan (`$240).

